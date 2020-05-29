Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 15 provinces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey imposed a two-day curfew in 15 provinces beginning midnight Friday in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed nearly 4,500 lives in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The curfew will be in effect in Ankara as well as Istanbul, Izmir, Balikesir, Bursa, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak.

Markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, and butchers will continue to operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time (0700GMT -1400GMT) May 30, but will close May 31.

Also, bakeries will remain open during the curfew.

The first curfew was declared April 11-12 and was followed by subsequent ones in the recent weeks.

Turkey confirmed 160,979 cases Thursday, while recoveries surpassed 124,000.

News.Az