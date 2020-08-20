Turkey inaugurates 1st integrated solar panel manufacturing facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Wednesday witnessed the opening of the country's first and Europe and the Middle East’s only integrated solar panel manufacturing facility, which promises to further develop the country's renewable energy resources, according to Daily Sabah.

Established in Ankara's Başkent Organized Industrial Zone, the major solar ingot-wafer-module-cell production factory of Kalyon Holding was opened in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The facility will be operated through an investment of $400 million (TL 2.9 billion) at a 100,000-square-meter (nearly 25-acre) closed area and will employ 1,400 people, Erdoğan said in his speech.

“I believe the facility will take our country to leadership in the solar panel industry,” he stressed.

The factory will manufacture solar panels with a capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) per year, the president noted. “We are going to prevent millions of dollars’ worth of imports of solar panels and components," Erdoğan said.

“Turkey has come to a position in renewable energy area where it can manufacture technology,” Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in his speech at the ceremony, expressing belief that the country will move forward in other areas of technology as well.

Also addressing the ceremony, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said the facility would help prevent nearly $100 million worth of imports each year.

“Our factory, which came to life with an investment of $400 million, will be the world's only fully integrated solar panel plant operating under one roof," he said.

News.Az