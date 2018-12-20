Turkey 'intensely' prepping for new counter-terror op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is preparing “intensely” for a counter-terrorist military operation in Manbij and parts of Syria east of the Euphrates River, said the country’s defense

Speaking during his visit to Turkish forces in Doha, Qatar’s capital, Hulusi Akar said: “We have Manbij and east of the Euphrates ahead of us right now. We’re working intensely in this regard.”

Terrorists are said to be “digging some trenches and tunnels in Manbij and east of the Euphrates. Whatever they dig, trenches or tunnels … when the time comes they will be buried in the trenches that they dig. On this there should be no doubt.”

Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a counter-terrorist operation could begin "at any moment" east of the Euphrates River, stressing that Turkey would never allow a “terror corridor” to be established along its border.

