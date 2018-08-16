Turkey invites US to panel in WTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey invited the U.S. to a panel in the World Trade Organization (WTO) about doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a working dinner on the sidelines of the 10th Ambassadors’ Conference in capital Ankara, Pekcan said that Turkey's invitation was at 17.40 the local time in Turkey (1440GMT) and it was received by the U.S., according to Anadolu Agency.

The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump last week ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Pekcan said: "...We have announced our sanctions worth $533 million tariffs on 22 products as the reciprocity principle."

"It was important to do it because the WTO goes to meetings twice per month, if we couldn't complete it, we will wait more 15 days."

News.Az

