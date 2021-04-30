Turkey, Iran and Malaysia were Azerbaijan’s top importers among OIC countries in 2021

Turkey, Iran and Malaysia were the top three importers of Azerbaijan among OIC countries in January-March of this year, according to the country’s State Customs Committee.

The volume of import with Turkey made $378.886 million, while it amounted to $95.999 million with Iran and $17.442 million with Malaysia, according to official figures.

Azerbaijan’s imports from Turkey have decreased, while they have increased from Iran and Malaysia compared to the same period last year, the committee said.

