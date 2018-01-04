Turkey issues warrants for over 130 FETO suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police launch nationwide operation to nab suspects, which includes military personnel.

Arrest warrants for more than 130 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects, including for former and active military personnel were issued in central Turkey on Thursday, according to a judicial source, Anadolu Agency reports.

A public prosecutor in central Konya province issued arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects, including 58 former and active soldiers, the source said.

Police was looking for the suspects across 27 provinces as part of its nationwide operations, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking with the media, said.

Twelve of the suspects were soldiers who had been dismissed from the military.

In separate, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 67 FETO suspects in 12 provinces.

Among the suspects are seven union administrators of former FETO-affiliated Aksiyon Labor Confederation and 15 users of ByLock -- an app used by FETO members to communicate during and after the defeated July 16, 2016, coup.

Of them, 33 were arrested, said a police source, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

An operation remains ongoing to nab the rest, the same source added.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

