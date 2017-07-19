Turkey kicks off Deaflympics in Samsun

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 3,000 athletes from around the world will participate in the 23rd games.

The 23rd Summer Deaflympics began here Tuesday with more than 3,000 athletes from 97 countries -- the most ever number of participants in the event’s history, according to Anadolu Agency.

A performance by the Deaf Dance Academy was followed by a parade of the athletes who will compete in 21 categories, including athletics, basketball, football, swimming and wrestling, at 37 venues in eight districts in Samsun.

Turkey has 294 athletes participating in the games.

Approximately 1,500 volunteers, of which 250 are deaf, and 500 sign language translators will work at the event.

The first Deaflympics was organized in Paris by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) in in 1924.

The U.S. has been the most successful country at the games with 987 total medals and 350 gold.

Turkey participated for the first time in 1989 and has won a total of 84 medals with 17 gold.

Turkish athletes won 33 medals in last summer’s games in Sofia, Bulgaria.

News.Az

