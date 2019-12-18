Turkey launches 8th phase of domestic anti-terror op

+ ↺ − 16 px

With Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, the security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror offensive, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Operation Kiran-8 is underway in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces.

A total of 3,480 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces. Six more iterations of the operation followed, including Operation Kiran-8.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az

