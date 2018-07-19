Turkey lifts two-year-old state of emergency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey lifted its two-year-old state of emergency as of Thursday 1 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Wednesday), APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

The government declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following a deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

To enact a state of emergency, the government must foresee serious indications of widespread violence which may interfere with the democratic environment or basic constitutional rights and freedoms of its citizens.

In April, the government renewed the state of emergency for the seventh time.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

