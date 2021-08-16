Turkey lowers coronavirus vaccination age to 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Children aged 15 and above, and children aged 12 and older with chronic illnesses, are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Turkey, Turkish media outlets reported on Monday, Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey had last lowered the vaccine eligibility age to 18 in a bid to boost its vaccination program in which more than 83.6 million doses were administered.

According to the media reports, the gap between the scheduled date for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the last positive test for vaccination candidates was lowered to one month from three months. Also, a fourth dose will be injected 21 days after the third dose for those who are vaccinated, the reports say.

Vaccination is vital for the country, especially amid concerns about the delta and delta plus variants. Though vaccination is not mandatory, the Health Ministry repeatedly appeals to the public to have their jabs.

The country lifted almost all restrictions, including curfews, on July 1, after a decline in cases thanks to the accelerated vaccination campaign with the arrival of more vaccines from China’s Sinovac and Germany’s Pfizer-BioNTech. Yet, vaccine hesitancy took hold in some provinces and certain age groups. Without vaccination, there are fears of a fourth wave of the pandemic occurring. Any slowdown in the vaccination drive also worries the public, who experts still urge to stay away from crowds.

News.Az