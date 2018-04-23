+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23, the anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Parliament, with official ceremonies held in

The country celebrates the establishment of parliament with National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23 every year, as it was bestowed by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, at the opening ceremony of parliament, Hurriyet Daily reports.

Although Sovereignty Day is being marked for the 98th time this year, it was 1979 when the day started to be called “International Children’s Year” and the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Institution (TRT) started a festival called “TRT International April 23 Children’s Festival.” In its first year, Turkey hosted children from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (U.S.S.R.), Iraq, Italy, Romania and Bulgaria, and went on to host thousands of children from 150 different countries for over 39 years.

Ceremonies were held in the current parliament, the first parliament building, and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk.

An initial ceremony was held at 9 a.m. with the laying of a wreath at the Atatürk Monument in parliament. At 9:15 a.m., high-level state officials, including Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and parliamentary spokesperson İsmail Kahraman, attended the ceremony at Anıtkabir followed by a commemoration in the first parliament building at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan released a message on April 22 marking the importance of the day and said a “new era” awaited Turkey with the upcoming snap elections on June 24.

“In the new period, we will continue to work with all of our power, in close cooperation and solidarity with the Turkish Parliament, in order to leave our children, who are our future and hope, a better future, a greater and more powerful Turkey,” Erdoğan stated.

Education Minister İsmet Yılmaz also released a message on April 22. Yılmaz said it was the officials’ primary duty to “convey our thousands of years old history, culture, and values to future generations.”

News.Az

News.Az