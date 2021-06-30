Turkey named Azerbaijan’s top importer among OIC countries in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey, Tunis and Libya were the top three importers of Azerbaijan among OIC countries in January-May of this year, according to the country’s State Customs Committee.

The volume of import with Turkey made $1.207 billion, while it amounted to $190.5 million with Tunis and $27.7 million with Libya, according to official figures.

Azerbaijan’s imports from Turkey have decreased, while they have increased from Tunis and Libya compared to the same period last year, the committee said.

