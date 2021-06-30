Yandex metrika counter

Turkey named Azerbaijan’s top importer among OIC countries in May

  • Economics
  • Share
Turkey named Azerbaijan’s top importer among OIC countries in May

Turkey, Tunis and Libya were the top three importers of Azerbaijan among OIC countries in January-May of this year, according to the country’s State Customs Committee.

The volume of import with Turkey made $1.207 billion, while it amounted to $190.5 million with Tunis and $27.7 million with Libya, according to official figures.

Azerbaijan’s imports from Turkey have decreased, while they have increased from Tunis and Libya compared to the same period last year, the committee said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      