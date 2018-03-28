Turkey names 3 new ambassadors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Envoys appointed in Burkina Faso, Lebanon and DR Congo.

Three new Turkish ambassadors were appointed in Burkina Faso, Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The decree also announced that the ambassadors to the countries of Lebanon and Democratic Republic of the Congo had been called back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the ambassadors appointed is the deputy for the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Salih Bogac Guldere. He is now the envoy to the DRC capital Kinshasa.

News.Az

News.Az