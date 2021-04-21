Turkey neutralized 836 terrorists in 2021 - ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish forces have neutralized 836 terrorists in operations within the country and outside its borders this year, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue their fight against terrorists effectively and decisively. 836 terrorists have been neutralized in operations since Jan. 1, 2021,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorism operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

A series of operations has also continued inside Turkey over the past few years, particularly in the country’s southeast.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

News.Az