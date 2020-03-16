Yandex metrika counter

Turkey neutralizes 11 PKK terrorists in N. Syria

The Turkish army "neutralized" 11 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate northern Syrian territories, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"11 YPG/PKK terrorists, who were attempting to infiltrate the (Operation) Peace Spring region with the intention of disturbing the peace and security established there were neutralized in operations carried out," said the ministry on Twitter.


