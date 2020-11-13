Turkey neutralizes 14 terrorists in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey "neutralized" at least 14 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate its cross-border anti-terror operation zone in northern Syria, Turkish National Defense Ministry said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We will not let terrorist organization PKK/YPG to disrupt peace and security in [Operation] Peace Spring region. Our heroic commandos, who took every measure in the region, prevented another infiltration attempt and neutralized 14 YPG/PKK terrorists," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

News.Az