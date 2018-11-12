Turkey neutralizes 14 terrorists over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 terrorists have been neutralized in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, Anadolu Agency cited the country’s Interior Minis

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said in a statement that a total of 2,388 anti-terror operations were conducted between Nov. 5. and 12.

Seven out of 14 terrorists were wounded, while another seven terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the statement said.

Security forces also arrested 747 people for aiding and abetting terror organizations, 4,176 people for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling and 163 others for human trafficking.

In 10 provinces, 28 shelters of the terrorist organization and 15 improvised explosives and mines were destroyed, while security forces seized 11 hand grenades, 289 kilograms of explosive materials, 24 guns including long-barreled weapons and 515 rounds of ammunition.

As part of anti-narcotics operations, security forces also seized over 600 kilograms (approx. 1,322 pound) of drugs across the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,646 irregular migrants were rounded up during the operations.

News.Az

News.Az