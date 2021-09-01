Yandex metrika counter

Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, the terrorists attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone where Turkey carried out a cross-border anti-terror offensive.

"Our heroic commandos, who took every precaution in the region, prevented another attempted attack and neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.


News.Az 

