Turkey neutralizes 45 terrorists over past week

At least 45 terrorists including two so-called senior figures have been neutralized in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, Anadolu agency cited the country’s Interior Ministry as saying Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said in a statement that a total of 2,143 anti-terror operations were conducted between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

A total of 25 terrorists were killed, 10 were captured, while another 10 terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces, the statement said.

Selim Demiroglu codenamed Firat Celi, who was on the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list and Ilyas Karakoc codenamed Baran, who was being sought on the gray category – were among the neutralized terrorists.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Security forces also arrested 740 people for aiding and abetting terror organizations, 3,698 people for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling and 139 others for human trafficking crimes.

In nine provinces, 38 shelters of the terrorist organization and 15 improvised explosives and mines were destroyed, while security forces seized 42 hand grenades, 895 kilograms of explosive materials, 29 guns including long-barreled weapons and 746 rounds of ammunition.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

As part of anti-narcotics operations, security forces also seized over 6 tons of drugs across the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,970 irregular migrants were caught during the operations.

News.Az

