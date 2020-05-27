Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish forces “neutralized” at least five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in Haftanin and Hakurk regions after they were detected through reconnaissance and surveillance activities, the ministry said in a tweet.

The country’s anti-terror operations continue without letup, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az