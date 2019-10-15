Turkey 'neutralizes' 595 terrorists in Syria operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 595 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists have been “neutralized” since the beginning of Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Mini

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry updated the figure in a Twitter post.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

