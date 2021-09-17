Turkey neutralizes 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq airstrike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey neutralized six PKK terrorists in an airstrike in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region, the ministry said on Twitter, also posting footage of the operation.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az