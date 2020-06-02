Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Our heroic commandos have once again foiled the YPG/PKK terrorists' attempt to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring zone. Six more YPG/PKK terrorists who were aiming to disrupt the peace and secure environment in the region were neutralized," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

News.Az