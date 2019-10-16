Turkey neutralizes 637 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria continues with great success, the number of "neutralized" YPG/PKK terrorists has climbed to 637, according to the country's National Defense Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

The announcement came via the ministry's official Twitter account.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.



Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.



Turkey has said the PKK and the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threats to Syria’s future, jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure.

