Turkey 'neutralizes' 673 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 673 YPG/PKK terrorists have been “neutralized” since the launch of Turkey's ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the National Defense Min

The ministry updated on Twitter the figure of the terrorists neutralized as part of Operation Peace Spring.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

News.Az

News.Az