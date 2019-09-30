Turkey neutralizes 7 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish fighter jets neutralized seven PKK terrorists in an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the country’s defense ministry said on Monday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralized in Zap region in an airstrike carried out in coordination with Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror offensive Operation Claw.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by the operation's second and third phases in July and late August.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az

