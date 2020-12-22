Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 7 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces neutralized at least seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The terrorists were attempting to infiltrate into Turkey's cross-border anti-terror Operation Peace Spring region, the ministry said on Twitter.

It also shared a footage of the operation.

"Our operations will continue without any letup," the Turkish ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Terrorist groups, particularly the YPG/PKK, often try to infiltrate and mount attacks in these areas to disturb the peace and stability restored by Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

News.Az