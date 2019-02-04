Turkey 'neutralizes' 75 PKK terrorists in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 75 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized in air and land operations in January, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ridvan Ertas, a terrorist wanted under the "gray" category of the Interior Ministry, surrendered at a police station at Turkey's Habur border gate in southeastern Sirnak's Silopi district. Another unidentified terrorist, who was also under the gray category, was captured in southeastern Hakkari's Yuksekova district.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Nearly 350 PKK suspects were detained during anti-terror operations across Turkey. A total of 108 suspects were remanded into custody in several cities.

Between Jan. 1 - 31, one security official was martyred in a YPG/PKK terror attack. The attacks also left three security personnel and one civilian injured.

Terrorist R. K., who surrendered to security forces, told Anadolu Agency that recruitment into the terror group has been at an all-time low for the last two years.

Another terrorist J.F. who surrendered to security forces said the militants fled due to rising casualties.

Terrorist Dilara O told Anadolu Agency the militants feel hopeless and pessimistic.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the group's Syrian branch.

News.Az

