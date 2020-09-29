Turkey not involved in the conflict in any way, says Azerbaijani President

Turkey not involved in the conflict in any way, says Azerbaijani President

Turkish Air Forces are not involved in the military operations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev while answering the questions at the "60 minutes” program of the Rossiya-1 TV channel dedicated to the recent events on the Azerbaijani-Armenian contact line.

“We did not have information regarding the shot down of SU-25 belonging to the Armenian military by Turkey. This was not true”, President Ilham Aliyev stated.

