Turkey offers condolences over deadly military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry and National Defense Ministry extended condolences over a deadly military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), SBB and the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a joint statement.

It is reported that there are dead and wounded among the crew members of the helicopter.

The necessary investigative measures are underway.


