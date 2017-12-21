Turkey: Over 230 arrested in anti-narcotics operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police arrested over 230 people in nationwide anti-narcotics operations from Dec. 1 to 17, according to security officials on Wednesday.

A total of 217 people were arrested in operations in southern Adana province, the provincial directorate of security said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Police also seized 1,208 drug pills, alongside 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin and 13 kilograms (29 pounds) of hashish in central Seyhan based operations.

In another raid in central Eskisehir province, police arrested eight suspects. The suspects were carrying synthetic drug, the amount of it was not revealed.

In Mugla, Turkey’s Aegean province, three suspects were arrested, while four others held in separate operations in central Kirsehir, eastern Kars and northwestern Kocaeli provinces.

More than 46 kilograms (101 pounds) of heroin were seized in an operation in Kocaeli, the provincial government said in a statement.

News.Az

News.Az