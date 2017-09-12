Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has already paid a deposit to Moscow to buy Russian S-400 missile systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after his visit to Kazakhstan, TASS reports with a reference to the Hurriyet daily.

"Our friends have already signed [a deal on] S-400s. A deposit has also been paid, as far as I know. The process will continue by the transfer of a credit from Russia to us. Both Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and myself, we are determined on this issue," Erdogan told journalists.

The Turkish leader also commented on some Western media reports that Ankara could backtrack from buying the Russian-made missile systems as they wouldn’t be interoperable with NATO’s radars.

"It’s us who will make decisions regarding our independence. We are responsible over taking security measures for the defense of our country. We’ll save ourselves if we face difficulties in procuring defense systems," he said, according to the paper.

News.Az

