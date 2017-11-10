Turkey: Police arrest dozens of Daesh suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Istanbul police arrested at least 82 foreigners midnight Friday that are suspected of having links to the Daesh terrorist organization.

During a counter-terrorism operation targeted at Daesh suspects, the police conducted simultaneous raids in Bagcilar, Beykoz, Fatih, Kucukcekmece, Pendik, Sancaktepe, and Sisli districts of Istanbul, according to Anadolu Agency.

Those arrested were foreigners reportedly planning to cross into Syria to fight for Daesh. They will be sent to the court, Istanbul Police Department said.

Over 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh brutal attacks in Turkey that includes suicide bombs, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks. Since August last year, Istanbul police have carried out at least 100 operations and detained nearly 1,000 suspects.

News.Az

News.Az