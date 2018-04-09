Turkey proposes new draft law on child sexual abuse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Proposed law calls for increasing jail terms for such offenses from 20 years to 40 years.

The government submitted a new draft law in the parliament on Monday to regulate sexual abuse crimes against children, increasing jail terms for such offenses to 40 years, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to the draft law, the upper limit of all sexual abuse crimes against children will be risen from 20 years to 40 years. Moreover, punishment for sexual crime will be increased from 30 years to 40 years if the child is under 12.

It proposed that the courts should give life sentences to those who committed sexual abuse against children under 12 using force and threats with weapons.

The draft law, which will be debated in the parliament's justice committee this week, would also enable courts to order chemical castration of such convicts.

