Turkey, Qatar set to ink 12 new deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar and Turkey are expected to sign 12 new agreements during a visit by the Turkish president, its Gulf nation's foreign minister said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Qatar's capital Doha, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani hailed the Turkish economy as one "built on a solid foundation" while underlining that his country maintains "massive investments" in Turkey.

On Monday, Erdogan will be in Qatar for a two-day official visit to attend the seventh meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

His visit comes at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said on Sunday in a statement.

The two leaders are expected to review bilateral relations in all dimensions and discuss steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation, in addition to regional and international issues.

The Qatari top diplomat also noted that the Turkish-Qatari summit will address the Palestinian issue, developments in Syria, and Afghanistan.

News.Az