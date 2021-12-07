Turkey, Qatar sign 15 new agreements to develop bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey and Qatar on Tuesday signed 15 new agreements to boost the cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated the signing ceremony of 12 of the agreements on various areas including trade, investment, development, culture, youth, sports, diplomacy, health, religious affairs, and media.

Following the signing ceremony, Erdogan and Al Thani are expected to attend the 7th meeting of Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

Earlier, Erdogan was welcomed with an official ceremony by Al Thani and the duo held a one-on-one meeting at the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

The Turkish president arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Monday for a two-day working visit upon the invitation of Al Thani.

News.Az