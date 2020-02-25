Turkey ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on land cargo transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has ratified cooperation the agreement with Azerbaijan on land cargo transportation, Trend reports on February 25 citing Resmi Gazete.

According to the information, agreement between the parties was signed on December 6, 2019 in Baku.

As reported, the agreement is aimed at increasing the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries. Thus, the determined quota for 2020 is 35,000 cargo shipments between the parties.

According to the info, during a year, 2,500 cargo shipments can be transported in transit from other countries through Turkey and Azerbaijan, and 300 cargo shipments - from Turkish ports.

News.Az

