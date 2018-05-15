Turkey recalls ambassadors from US, Israel after over 50 Palestinians killed in Gaza genocide

Ankara has recalled its ambassadors from both Washington and Tel Aviv “for consultations,” the Turkish government has confirmed, after President Recep Tayyip Er

The Turkish government also declared three days of mourning on Monday for over 50 Palestinians killed on the Israel-Gaza border. Israeli security forces opened fire on demonstrators gathering along the border fence to protest the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Israel is wreaking state terror. Israel is a terror state,” Erdogan told Turkish students in London in a speech broadcast by state television. “What Israel has done is a genocide. I condemn this humanitarian drama, the genocide, from whichever side it comes, Israel or America.”

“Turkey will react to this harshly,” Erdogan added.

Ankara condemned the “massacre” of Palestinians carried out by Israeli security forces, adding that regional and global peace and stability will not exist until a lasting a just solution to the Palestinian question is reached.

“We strongly condemn the decision of the U.S. Administration to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, violating international law and all relevant UN Resolutions. We reiterate that this action is legally null and void,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Turkey has also called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday over the killings in Gaza, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told the Anadolu Agency.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Istanbul on Monday, chanting slogans condemning Israel.

News.Az

