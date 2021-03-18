Turkey registers more than 20 000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registers more than 20 000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey reported 20 049 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 902 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.95 million.

As many as 18 615 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 770 638, while the death toll climbed to 29 777.

An additional 184 452 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 35,7 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 503.

News.Az

News.Az