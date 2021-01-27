Yandex metrika counter

Turkey registers more than 7 400 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 7 489 new coronavirus cases and 132 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 675 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.44 million.

As many as 8 803 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 331 314, while the death toll climbed to 25 476.

An additional 179 419 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 29 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 765.

