Turkey registers over 29,600 fresh COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirmed 29,617 more COVID-19 infections, including 5,064 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Monday.

The total number of cases reached over 1.86 million with the latest additions, the data showed.

At least 28,164 patients recuperated from the disease over the past day, bringing the tally over to 1.63 million, while total fatalities rose to 16,646 with 229 additions.

Across the country, more than 204,289 COVID-19 tests were done, pushing the total to more than 21.28 million.

The number of seriously ill people now stands at 5,980.

Urging the public to follow safety measures, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter: "Let's protect our loved ones by staying away from crowded and closed environments."

He went on to say that the positive impact of restrictions will be clearer soon.

Since it emerged last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.61 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Over 72.41 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 47.38 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.

