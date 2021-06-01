Turkey releases footage from military drills involving Azerbaijani servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry has released new footage from the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercises held in the country with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen.

The international Anatolian Phoenix-2021 search and rescue exercises held in Konya province are involving military personnel from different countries.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exercises by the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Air Force and the Navy.

The exercises will last until June 4.

News.Az