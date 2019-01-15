Turkey remands 16 over suspected FETO links

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish court in Istanbul has remanded 16 people in custody for suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Anadolu Agency cited a security official as saying.

The suspects, which include on-duty soldiers, are accused of being members of the terrorist organization, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az