Yandex metrika counter

Turkey replaces treasury and finance minister

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey replaces treasury and finance minister

Turkey has replaced Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan with Nureddin Nebati, according to a decision published Thursday in the Official Gazette, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

The 57-year-old Nebati has been serving as the deputy treasury and finance minister.

He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in social sciences from Istanbul University as well as a doctoral degree in political science and public administration from Turkey's Kocaeli University.

The Official Gazette said Elvan had requested for an exemption from his chair.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      