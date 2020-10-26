Turkey reports over 2,000 new coronavirus patients

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey registered 2,198 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Monday.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 363,999, the ministry said.

Some 1,618 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 316,008, while the death toll rose by 75 to reach 9,874.

A total of 132,913 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.3 million.

The number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,780, with 5% this week suffering from pneumonia, said the figures.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of patients in critical condition and active patients continues to climb.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.15 million lives in 189 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 43.18 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 29 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

