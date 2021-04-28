Turkey reports over 40 400 COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 40 440 new coronavirus cases and 341 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.
The new cases include 2 728 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,75 million.
As many as 45 198 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 212 461, while the death toll climbed to 39 398.
An additional 283 261 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 46.7 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 558.
