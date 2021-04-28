Yandex metrika counter

Turkey reports over 40 400 COVID-19 cases

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey reports over 40 400 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 40 440 new coronavirus cases and 341 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 2 728 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,75 million.

As many as 45 198 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 212 461, while the death toll climbed to 39 398.

An additional 283 261 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 46.7 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 558.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      