Turkey reshuffles land, air and navy commanders at key military meeting.

Turkey has reshuffled land, air and navy commanders at an annual supreme military meeting restructuring the echelon under Chief of the General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar who will continue to lead the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) until 2019, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Gendarmerie Forces Commander Gen. Yaşar Güler is expected to replace Land Forces Commander Gen. Salih Zeki Çolak, with the prospect of being appointed as the top soldier in 2019 under the normal promotion system.

Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz, who is the commander of the ballistic missile defense unit at the Eskişehir Air Base, is expected to be appointed in place of Air Forces Commander Gen. Abidin Ünal.

Vice Admiral Adnan Özbal will be appointed as the Naval Forces Commander as Adm. Bülent Bostanoğlu will retire.

All three outgoing commanders have completed their normal terms in their positions.

The decisions will be publicly announced after the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

News.Az

News.Az