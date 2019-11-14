Turkey, Russia complete 6th joint patrols in N. Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the sixth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month, in an area of a Turkish anti-terror operation, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The patrols were carried out in the Darbasiyah region east of the Euphrates River.

"In the Darbasiyah region east of the Euphrates, the sixth joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units have been completed with four vehicles each and accompanying UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicle]," the ministry said on Twitter.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Ras al-Ayn and 30 km (18.6 mi) west of the city of Qamishli.

On Tuesday, the fifth patrols were carried out in the town of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

News.Az

News.Az