Yandex metrika counter

Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkish and Russian troops have carried out the 10th joint patrol along a key highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports. 

“Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 10th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

The ninth joint patrol was conducted on Thursday.

This March, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to “cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      