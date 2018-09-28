Turkey, Russia may hold joint military operations in Syria - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey may begin joint military operations with Russia in the east of the Euphrates River against PYD/YPG, Turkish media reported citing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sept. 28.

The president noted that the countries have not yet discussed the plan of joint actions against the PYD/YPG terrorists.

The US did not keep their promises regarding the withdrawal of the PYD/YPG terrorists from the Syrian Manbij, Erdogan said.

"According to the agreements reached by Turkey and the US, the detachments of the PYD/YPG fighters were to leave the Syrian city of Manbij in 90 days, but it did not happen," Erdogan added.

Erdogan also mentioned that the joint efforts of Turkey, Russia and Iran have already begun to bear fruits in Syria.

The ex-PM of Turkey Binali Yildirim had earlier said that Turkey and the US signed an agreement on the withdrawal of the PYD and YPG detachments from Manbij within 90 days.

According to him, in case if the PYD/YPG terrorists do not leave Manbij, Turkey will launch a military operation in this Syrian city, as it was done earlier in Afrin and al-Bab.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on Manbij during talks in Washington.

Also, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

